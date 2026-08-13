While most teenagers are still asleep, Nina Thoroughgood is already up and planning her next business move. The 13-year-old Aparima College Year 9 student is the creative force behind Nifty — a growing 3D-printing business whose designs are now stocked in shops around New Zealand — earning her recognition as one of the youngest participants in the Young Enterprise Scheme. Precious time is not wasted, every moment is optimised. Her daily routine starts at 5.30am. After an hour’s reading, 30 minutes music practice and lunch preparation she walks to school. During summer she wakes at 4.45am to fit in a daily swim. After school she balances schoolwork, more music practice, track cycling, sewing, weekend baking and making treats for Aparima staff. In the meantime, her 3-D printer is being carefully monitored via video feed to ensure her original designs are printing correctly. “I would never sell someone else’s designs. It doesn’t seem right to me. That’s not being creative.” She enjoys challenges and problems that require deep-thinking. “Something that makes me think and I have to work a bit longer on rather than just getting the answer straight away.” Nifty started after Nina received a 3-D printer as a gift and started experimenting with designs. She is already thinking beyond her current product lines which include a Christmas tree-inspired range, small decorative bud vases and earrings. Her wholesale business model focuses on supplying retailers in Invercargill, Christchurch, Queenstown, Glenorchy, Akaroa, Mount Maunganui and Whanganui. The business is already generating repeat wholesale orders, with some retailers reordering multiple times. She researched gift shops online and approached the potential stockists herself. Her entrepreneurial journey started as a 2-year-old, selling cards at the Remarkables market. She credits parental support for her success — growing up around retail and hearing business conversations. “I’ve been told about all the stuff my entire life … and remember it. “I just like making things.” Profits from Nifty are helping to fund a new Brother FS60x sewing machine. An entry for the ILT Art awards is being made from “printer poos” (waste 3-D printer filament). She hoped to study school subjects such as physics and chemistry. Aparima College Young Enterprise Scheme mentor Lynne Grove said Nina was one of the youngest participants in the programme and was competing against students up to four years older than herself. She had “always had my eye on Nina” because of her talents and entrepreneurial mindset. She believed YES would provide a challenge, structure and the opportunity for Nina to do things she already enjoyed doing. Mrs Grove believed despite being years younger than her YES peers, Nina was already among the scheme’s leading competitors. Nina’s parents, Melissa and Scott, described her as someone who had always embraced challenges and pursued ideas independently and was not surprised she was accepted into YES. “She’s just a busy kid. She’s always been making stuff since she’s tiny… she fits so much into her day. I’m really proud of her.” Mrs Thoroughgood said she was often “blown away” by Nina’s creativity and ability to self-start. “She’s so motivated, so interested, and she has such a curiosity — just trying things. “We’re just basically there to give her the tools and support. “She makes her own mind up what she does and how she does it.” Nina was “like a sponge” when it came to learning new skills and information. Despite her success, Nina is already thinking about what comes next. With four more years of YES eligibility ahead, Nina sees plenty of opportunity still to explore. “It’s hard to get to sleep. There’s so many ideas I’ve got for things.”