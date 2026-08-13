Three Southland Rotary Clubs have funded 43 shelter bags, which were donated to and set distributed by the Salvation Army, and have been described as a “godsend” by Rotary Oceania board director Dave McKissock.

The shelter bags are waterproof sleeping bags which include a mattress, padded hood and vented swags.

The initiative was instigated by a club in Taranaki importing 1200 shelter bags from South Africa.

Mr McKissock who represents Rotary Club of Invercargill Sunrise, decided to push for Southland to get some of the bags too.

Working together with the Winton and Invercargill Rotary Clubs, they managed to import 43 shelter bags, which were dropped off last Wednesday.

“Southland has a real concern with the homeless and Salvation Army have been working closely with us; they are very aware of the people out there that are living hard,” Mr McKissock said.

Homelessness was more common than most people thought — there were definitely homeless people in the city and that was “a big concern”, he said.

“Look at the mornings, always a good frost … hopefully these bags can help them stay warm and dry.”

Being in Rotary for over 20 years, Mr McKissock is no stranger to community service.

“It’s being able to make a difference in other people’s lives … we all come together with a common cause to uplift our community.”

He got “a real buzz” to be able to go out and help people, and that feeling was “the main essence around Rotary”, he said.

Salvation Army community ministries navigator San Morin said it was very grateful for the Rotary Club’s donation.

“I’ve had fathers and daughters living in a car, families of five that were living in a car, so this is going to be absolutely amazing.”

She said many Invercargill residents did not realise there were homeless people in the city, something she puts down to them staying out of the way.

“They’re not seen on the streets and they’re really good at being in spaces that people aren’t going to see them, like behind bushes, behind the railway, tucked in their car.”

Many did try and interact with the community during the day and the Salvation Army ran an event on Tuesdays for the homeless, she said.

“They come and meet each other and they can have lunch as well … a morning tea too, games, books, chats around tables, artworks.”

It did not pressure anyone to participate because primarily it served as a warm space where people could get a hot drink and “just sit quietly in the corner” if they wanted to, she said.

For Mr McKissock, he wants people to know that Rotary is working for the communities.

“We’ve funded this initiative throughout the country but we’ve brought it here … we want to support our Southland and Invercargill community by supplying these bags,” he said.

There will be no slowing down however, as he is already planning their next event.

“We have another project we’re putting together now, that’s to help awareness, education and advocacy for family violence.”

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz