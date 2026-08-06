Cycling Southland president Julian Ineson was recently awarded the Malayan Cup for his service and dedication to the sport. “I’m still in a bit of shock and very humbled by the fact that someone’s taken the time to nominate me and I’ve been recognised at such a level,” Mr Ineson said. He described being born into cycling, with his father being a New Zealand representative. “I’ve just been in amongst the racing and cycling side of things for many years. I used to compete and nowadays, just wear a lot of different hats.” He had done commentating, coaching, held an executive position and had now been president of the club for over two years, he said. “There are names that have gone before me, a number of which are from Southland … Bruce Ross, Graham Sycamore, Steve Canny and my father.” Those past winners were “people that have put a lot of time, energy and passion for the sport”, and he was humbled to be named alongside them, Mr Ineson said. “It’s certainly not something you do for awards or recognition and not just you as an individual.” He said he had worked with “outstanding people” over the years and it just happened to be his name that won the award. “I think [the Malayan Cup] is on behalf of all the volunteers down here that just do a great job for our sport.” His father, Tony Ineson, introduced him to cycling at a young age and he has carried that passion throughout his life. “We’ve made great friends, lifelong friends both here in New Zealand and overseas … it’s something that sport offers, giving you an opportunity to connect with people from different backgrounds.” Cycling Southland was an “outstanding club”, and so many people had contributed over the years, he said. “It’s people who just enjoy being on two wheels, being a part of making that happen gives you a lot of joy and happiness.” tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz