Politicians are often accused of having their heads in the sand but for Invercargill mayor Tom Campbell, it was everything but.

The mayor, , ILT marketing and innovation executive Angee Shand, and More FM’s Nick Jeffery all banded together at Oreti Beach this week to help the Cancer Society promote its annual Daffodil Day fundraiser.

"One in three New Zealanders are affected by cancer so it was quite appropriate to have three heads sticking out of the sand,” Southern Cancer Society manager Gavin Booth said.

"No one in Southland needs to journey cancer alone, and the Cancer Society is here to provide emotional support, practical support, research, and understanding.”

He hoped Daffodil Day would be an opportunity for people to “get their head out of the sand, support us and help fund the vital services that we provide”.

Mr Campbell saw the event as a unique opportunity, not only for raising awareness.

"When you get to my age and you’ve been the mayor you don’t often get to do something for the first time; this is the first time,” he said.

"Being under the sand was a unique experience, the wet sand was quite heavy, heavier than you’d expect.”

He highlighted how cancer affects everyone in some point in their lives and said “Cancer Society does an incredible job”.

Other than a little lower body soreness the next day, he was glad he participated emphasising that “you’ve got to find ways to get the message out”.

Ms Shand had been involved in a previous Cancer Society event, but was admittedly sceptical when Mr Booth floated this idea.

She is claustrophobic and said she was “actually really worried”, however once they were all buried and talking to each other, her fears went away.

“At no point did it ever feel scary or that I couldn’t get out, it was absolutely fine.”

Although she said she didn’t consider the physicality of being buried in the sand, also saying the sand was surprisingly heavy.

She herself has had personal brushes with cancer, losing both her parents in the last decade.

"I lost my mum in January to pancreatic cancer and I had lost my dad eight years ago to leukaemia.”

She highlighted the importance of the support and research that Cancer Society provide, even for people who have not been affected by it.

"It’s knowledge and it takes the scariness away. Their services are just so incredibly important.”

The choice to participate was an easy one, describing Mr Booth as a “fabulous, big-hearted, big ideas man”.

"Even without any personal attachment, this is a really easy cause to get behind.”

tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz