Organisers were absent but a small group of protesters gathered in Invercargill on Wednesday afternoon to voice their opposition to the AI data centre planned for Southland. The protest was one of several held around the country by the group Stop Data Centres. Several high school students were among the group of e 25-30 protesters in Invercargill. Aurora College deputy head boy Ashley Dunnagesaid the data centre, to be built in Makarewa, made him concerned for what was next. "It’s sad to see the government just wants to make more money . . . I’ve done a bit of research and them saying it’s bringing money to the region is just nonsense," the 18-year-old said. He said as a young person he was concerned not only for the future of Invercargill, but also for the future of the country. "If there’s one, they’re just going to start building more . . . a $5 billion data centre that takes away our water and makes our electricity more expensive, it’s just a big smack in the face from where I’m standing.” He also highlighted the existing strain of power during winter and the looming threat of the cost of living. A lack of transparency was also a major concern for him. "I’ve seen a lot of things overseas where they get people involved in meetings with the council but they’re only there as bystanders, they want people there to make their public image look better.” Palestinian Solidarity Network member Bryan Clearwater was concerned on an international level but said there was an effective way to use AI. “We don’t want that type of information stored at Makarewa, we need data centres to be controlled by communities, not these elites.” He said with time and community consultation, AI could be a tool that could help a lot of communities. "We just need more time to work out the issues, we don’t need it done in secrecy.” Mataura resident Lisa King was also in attendance and spoke primarily about the lack of transparency and secrecy around the construction and consent process. "Datagrid have given us nothing . . . I follow Tiwai Smelter quite closely and they aren’t as transparent as I like, but with them the community comes first.” She said the elites that profit off the data centres are prioritising AI and profit over the communities where they are built. "It’s the secrecy behind the deals and the public are the ones who are going to end up paying for this.” "We’re not being told anything. We’re just mushrooms in the cupboard.” tayler.mutton@alliedmedia.co.nz