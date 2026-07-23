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Waihopai City Lions Club member completes term of service

Waihopai City lions Club member Graeme Wilson greets Indonesian children after the opening of a lions club project to provide running water and toilet facilities to their village. Mr Wilson attended the event in his role as Lions Club International constitution area seven director. Photo; Supplied.
Waihopai City lions Club member Graeme Wilson greets Indonesian children after the opening of a lions club project to provide running water and toilet facilities to their village. Mr Wilson attended the event in his role as Lions Club International constitution area seven director. Photo; Supplied.
Waihopai City lions Club member Graeme Wilson greets Indonesian children after the opening of a lions club project to provide running water and toilet facilities to their village. Mr Wilson attended the event in his role as Lions Club International constitution area seven director. Photo; Supplied.
Sandy Eggleston
Thursday, July 23, 2026
News|Southland
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