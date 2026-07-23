Waihopai City Lions Club member completes term of service

A Waihopai City Lions Club member has new insight into how lucky New Zealanders are. Graeme Wilson has completed a two-year stint as international director for constitutional area seven which includes New Zealand, Australia and Indonesia. He visited many lions club projects and attended conventions during the time. One of his most memorable trips was to Indonesia where he was part of the opening of projects that provided running water and toilets to three communities, Mr Wilson said. In one community the government had put up a block wall to stop residents from accessing the river as a toileting place. “So where else were they to go?” The people were very grateful for the new facility. “All these children just came and shook my hand. “They thought I was God. “It’s something I will never forget.” A block away was a coffee shop belonging to an American multinational chain, he said. While some struggled to get by in New Zealand what he saw in Indonesia was at a different level. “It just made me aware of how fortunate we are in New Zealand. “In Jakarta, there’s millions of people, and there’s a lot of poverty.” He now had a broader understanding of the various projects lions clubs were involved in. It was the first time a Lions club member from the lower South Island district 202F had filled the role. “It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I just feel really privileged to be able to do that.” He received the Ambassador of Goodwill award at the Lions Club International convention in Hong Kong earlier in the month. The highest Lions award, it was given to the international directors who performed their duties well. He was grateful to his employer Kiwibank for allowing him to take time out from his bank manager’s duties.