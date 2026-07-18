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Sandy Eggleston
sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz

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SouthlandJuly 18

Best-selling author's old bookshop makes a wee move down the road

The tiny bookshop that put Manapouri on the map has a new owner and a new location, but its story remains the same, Sandy Eggleston reports.
Best-selling author's old bookshop makes a wee move down the road
Best-selling author's old bookshop makes a wee move down the road
SouthlandJuly 15

Wee move down the road

A chapter may have closed in the story of the bookseller’s life but her legacy will live on about 900m down the road.
Wee move down the road
Wee move down the road
SouthlandJuly 15

Home with royal history sells

Heathcote Manor, an Invercargill home where Queen Elizabeth II is said to have visited has been bought.
Home with royal history sells
Home with royal history sells
SouthlandJuly 15

Trust team tackle tonnes of trash

Add together four days, 80km of coastline, 22 volunteers and the answer is about 13 tonnes of rubbish.
Trust team tackle tonnes of trash
Trust team tackle tonnes of trash
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SouthlandJuly 10

Suffering for his science: student counts seabirds

It is not surprising a University of Otago student had a few bouts of seasickness in the past year.
Suffering for his science: student counts seabirds
Suffering for his science: student counts seabirds
SouthlandJuly 9

Marine scientists share their research

The New Zealand Marine Sciences Society conference was held in Invercargill last week.
Marine scientists share their research
Marine scientists share their research
SouthlandJuly 9

Broadnose seven-gill sharks focus of study

Jackal, Hefty, Dice and Chomp may sound like characters from a gangster movie, but these are the names of broadnose seven-gill sharks identified in the Dusky Bay area.
Broadnose seven-gill sharks focus of study
Broadnose seven-gill sharks focus of study
SouthlandJuly 9

Creative skills on display

An exhibition showcasing the creativity of people who attend SuperSkills life skills courses is being held at Whare Taupua this month.
Creative skills on display
Creative skills on display
SouthlandJuly 9

Southlanders step up to the plate

Two Southland softball players have been selected for national under-18 training squads.
Southlanders step up to the plate
Southlanders step up to the plate
SouthlandJuly 4

Councillors in support of rates assistance

Postponed rates payments and loans to improve properties could be on the horizon for Invercargill ratepayers.
Councillors in support of rates assistance
Councillors in support of rates assistance