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Sandy Eggleston
sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz
Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 18
Best-selling author's old bookshop makes a wee move down the road
The tiny bookshop that put Manapouri on the map has a new owner and a new location, but its story remains the same, Sandy Eggleston reports.
Southland
July 15
Wee move down the road
A chapter may have closed in the story of the bookseller’s life but her legacy will live on about 900m down the road.
Southland
July 15
Home with royal history sells
Heathcote Manor, an Invercargill home where Queen Elizabeth II is said to have visited has been bought.
Southland
July 15
Trust team tackle tonnes of trash
Add together four days, 80km of coastline, 22 volunteers and the answer is about 13 tonnes of rubbish.
SUBSCRIBER
Southland
July 10
Suffering for his science: student counts seabirds
It is not surprising a University of Otago student had a few bouts of seasickness in the past year.
Southland
July 9
Marine scientists share their research
The New Zealand Marine Sciences Society conference was held in Invercargill last week.
Southland
July 9
Broadnose seven-gill sharks focus of study
Jackal, Hefty, Dice and Chomp may sound like characters from a gangster movie, but these are the names of broadnose seven-gill sharks identified in the Dusky Bay area.
Southland
July 9
Creative skills on display
An exhibition showcasing the creativity of people who attend SuperSkills life skills courses is being held at Whare Taupua this month.
Southland
July 9
Southlanders step up to the plate
Two Southland softball players have been selected for national under-18 training squads.
Southland
July 4
Councillors in support of rates assistance
Postponed rates payments and loans to improve properties could be on the horizon for Invercargill ratepayers.
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