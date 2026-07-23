The new Southern Charity Hospital general manager said it may sound “corny” but making a difference in people’s lives has always motivated him. Garry Dickson- Smith took up the position at the start of the month. He grew up in rural Canterbury and when he left school he drove tractors for a job, Mr Dickson-Smith said. In 1990 he started work for the former Accident Compensation Commission in Timaru which led him down the path of working in the health and disability sector. Apart from stints in a law firm and aged care he has mostly worked in that sector since. “I think it’s just the fact you can make a difference and as much as sometimes the systems can be difficult, it’s part of the challenge. “I know it sounds a bit corny, but it’s been my driver from day one, really, all the way through.” It was the helping people aspect of the work at the charity hospital which attracted him to the position. “It’s worth getting out of bed in the morning for.” While he had worked in a hospital before, working at the charity hospital was a new experience. “It’s such a unique challenge for me. “I haven’t worked in a hospital that’s based on the value system this one has.” The hospital had been operating for about eighteen months and part of his role would be expand its work. “It’s sort of moving into a different phase where it’s like getting out there, getting the word out, trying to find ways to really build capacity. “I’ve always liked business development, and it’s kind of a wee bit like that, but also this one really aligns with my values as well.” He and his wife Emma moved to Southland about 12 years ago. They enjoyed the southern lifestyle. “We’re just a little bit rural, got a few acres close to town and we’ve got a few animals.” The pair had been to some basketball games and supported the Southern Steel and Southland Stags. “We’d love to see Southland [Stags] take some big scalps and I’d love to see Southland beat Canterbury.”