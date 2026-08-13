Two Walker Murdoch Law staff members have taken the next step in their legal careers.

Law clerks Thea Pinckney and Jacob Leith were admitted to the bar before Justice Rachel Dunningham in the Invercargill High Court last week.

Both graduated from university with LLB degrees and have been working at the law firm.

Miss Pinckney said her sister-in-law encouraged her to find out if law was a suitable career.

She went to an University of Otago open day and attended an introduction to law lecture.

“I quite enjoyed that, so I thought I may as well give it a go.”

She grew up at Edendale where she attended primary school and went to St Peter’s College in Gore.

Helping people was important to her so law was a good fit.

“You’re dealing with people every day in what can be either the most exciting times of their life or the most devastating times, so that’s kind of what inspired me.”

She was enjoying the variety of work at Walker Murdoch.

“I’m doing a bit of everything, really, and the variety makes every day very interesting, and I’m definitely enjoying getting up and coming to work every day.

“I value both a work-life balance, but I think if the work doesn’t feel like work, it makes it a lot easier.”

Mr Leith said he had been unsure which career path to follow in his final year at Menzies College.

He decided to enrol at the University of Canterbury in both law and commerce.

“I’d started off with both, sort of keeping my options open.”

However, by the end of the first semester he knew which course he preferred.

“I sort of gravitated towards law and dropped my commerce.”

It was the problem-solving aspect of law that attracted him during his studies.

Now he was on the job, it was working with people that he appreciated.

He too was enjoying the variety of assignments in the office.

“Taking every day as it comes and enjoying the learning, enjoying the experience.”

At present he was living at his parent’s home in Tokanui and commuting to work.

“It’s nice to be home.”