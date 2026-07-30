It is not too late to register for Invercargill’s first primary schools’ tackle rugby league tournament.

The League for Good Primary Schools Tournament, for years 3 and 4 students and years 5 and 6 students, will be held at Rugby Park on September 4.

Southland Rugby League development officer Dom Bradley said he was “pretty excited” about organising the tournament.

“We’ve got 10 schools that have expressed some interest at the moment throughout both grades, so that’s pretty promising.

“Starting the kids young and getting them some good development while they’re in primary school will only be good for the future.”

It followed on from the six week tag league competition held in the summer.

Girls and boys could take part as until the under-14 grade, girls and boys played together.

The tournament would start at noon and finish after school.

The hope was parents would be able to come after work, Mr Bradley said.

He was available to teach skills at schools who wanted to enter a team in the tournament.

“We’re happy to get out there and run a wee session before the tournament to give them some confidence.”

Entries for the tournament close on Saturday. .

Another tournament schools might like to take part in was for the under-14 grade at Balclutha on September 6, he said.

Some teams from Otago would also take part in the tournament.