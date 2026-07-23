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SouthlandJuly 23

Waihopai City Lions Club member completes term of service

A Waihopai City Lions Club member has new insight into how lucky New Zealanders are.
Waihopai City Lions Club member completes term of service
Waihopai City Lions Club member completes term of service
SouthlandJuly 23

Five selected for national under-15 softball squad

Five Southland softball players have been selected for the under-15 Developing Sox squad.
Five selected for national under-15 softball squad
Five selected for national under-15 softball squad
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SouthlandJuly 23

Desire to help others motivated career

It may sound “corny” but making a difference in people’s lives has always motivated him the new Southern Charity Hospital general manager says.
Desire to help others motivated career
Desire to help others motivated career
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SouthlandJuly 23

The Southern Institute of Technology celebrates 25 years of zero fees

It is more than just students who benefit from the Southern Institute of Technology’s zero fees scheme a former student says.
The Southern Institute of Technology celebrates 25 years of zero fees
The Southern Institute of Technology celebrates 25 years of zero fees
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SouthlandJuly 16

Trust team tackles trash

Add together four days, 80km of coastline, 22 volunteers and the answer is about 13 tonnes of rubbish.
Trust team tackles trash
Trust team tackles trash