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Southland
July 23
Waihopai City Lions Club member completes term of service
A Waihopai City Lions Club member has new insight into how lucky New Zealanders are.
Southland
July 23
Five selected for national under-15 softball squad
Five Southland softball players have been selected for the under-15 Developing Sox squad.
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Southland
July 23
Desire to help others motivated career
It may sound “corny” but making a difference in people’s lives has always motivated him the new Southern Charity Hospital general manager says.
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Southland
July 23
The Southern Institute of Technology celebrates 25 years of zero fees
It is more than just students who benefit from the Southern Institute of Technology’s zero fees scheme a former student says.
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Southland
July 16
Trust team tackles trash
Add together four days, 80km of coastline, 22 volunteers and the answer is about 13 tonnes of rubbish.