Five Southland softball players have been selected for the under-15 Developing Sox squad.

Demons’ players James Hillman, Clark Manson, Johnny O’Neill-Cooney, all 15, Jamie Russell and Tigers’ player Koah Godden, both 14, have already taken part in a training camp of 30 players from which a team of 15 will be selected to play Australia later in the year.

The national selectors chose the squad during the national under-15 tournament in January.

Southland under-17 boys team manager Chris Telfer said the boys were very deserving of being selected.

“We’ve got Jamie the pitcher, James the catcher, Johnny does a bit of pitching, Clark is a good outfielder, and Koah is a tidy infielder and good hitter as well.

“They all add their own skill set to being selected.”

It was not usual to get as many as five players selected.

“We normally get one or two or something like that, but having five, it’s good.”

The opportunity to represent their country was a “proud moment” but it would also mean extra hard work.

It would help open future doors for the players.

“Probably if you want to keep growing, you’ve sort of got to move out of Southland.”