It is more than just students who benefit from the Southern Institute of Technology’s zero fees scheme, a former student says. Mark Condino, who completed a Bachelor of Nursing degree at the polytechnic last year, is now working in Balclutha. The scheme was an investment in people but also in the community, Mr Condino said. “When graduates enter professions like healthcare, they’re able to give back to their communities, so the benefits extend well beyond the classroom.” The scheme made the education provider “unique”, he said. “It allows students to choose a programme because they’re passionate about it, rather than being driven primarily by the financial cost of studying.” He was able to focus on making the most of his time in the programme, gain as much clinical experience as possible and prepare for a career in nursing. The programme had given him a solid foundation for his nursing career. “It has also given me the confidence to become involved in community initiatives and explore ways that healthcare, innovation, and community development can work together.” He and his family moved to New Zealand when he was 10 years old. “Nursing had always appealed to me because of the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, Zand SIT’s strong emphasis on practical learning and clinical placements helped prepare me for the realities of the profession.” [Missing Credit]Minister for Tertiary Education and Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds and Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) chief executive officer Bharat Guha, unveil new artwork by SIT staff member Te Mauri Tini, to commemorate 25 years of the polytechnic’s Zero Fees Scheme, at a celebration earlier this month. Photo: Supplied. Earlier this month the polytechnic held an event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the scheme. Minister for Tertiary Education and Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds was the guest speaker. Ms Simmonds became the polytechnic’s chief executive officer in 2000. She told the audience after she attended a three-week leadership course at Sydney’s Macquarie University she had the idea of providing free study to students. After months of debate and guidance from Invercargill’s business leaders, the concept was agreed to and SIT presented it to southern funders and businesses, Ms Simmonds said. The community was invited to partner with SIT to raise the funds needed and responded by pledging to give $7.25 million over three years to get the scheme started in 2001. She recalled a conversation with Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt where they discussed how embarrassing it would be if no-one took advantage of the scheme. However, in the first year SIT student numbers increased by 46% and by 29% in the second year. By 2004 the scheme was self-sustaining, and since then it has provided an estimated 420,000 New Zealanders the opportunity to gain a debt-free education. “It was an exciting time. “I don’t think I’ll ever have anything as dramatic in my life as that, ” Ms Simmonds said. SIT chief executive officer Bharat Guha was the institute’s chief financial officer at the time. SIT was working towards ensuring the scheme was a permanent feature of the institution, Mr Guha said. “Our goal is to ensure SIT Zero Fees remains for the next 25 years and that Southland has full access to it; that’s what we’re here for.” Artwork by SIT staff member Te Mauri Tini was unveiled as part of the celebration.