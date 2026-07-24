Admiring the collection of groceries and other items given during the Southland Volunteer Army drive for the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Southland Hospital are (from left) army major events and communication lead Jacob Wilkinson-Hall, family room community engagement advisor Katelyn Herman and Kiwi Skips owners Kereana and Daniel Butterfield.

Mr Wilkinson-Hall said the group was “blown away” by the community response to the drive.

“This appeal showed the power of young people and communities working together.

“Every donation, no matter how big or small, will help families staying at the Ronald McDonald Family Room when they need support most.”

More than 800 items were donated which was more than last year’s event.

“It demonstrates the caring spirit that Southland is known for.”