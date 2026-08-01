Para cycling pair Emma Foy and Jessie Hodges have won their second gold medal of the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

After victory in the tandem sprint on Friday, the New Zealanders won the 1000m time trial final on Saturday.

The duo's time of 1min, 6.367sec saw them top a field of six teams, securing a second spot on top of the podium.

The gold was not certified until the final team, English pair Elizabeth Jordan and Sylvia Misztal, failed to outpace the Kiwis' time.

Foy admitted she was not dwelling on the result of the final pair.

"At that point I'm just in pain and just trying to breathe. So yeah, it went pretty quick.

"We knew going into it there were really fast times and so we had to do a really clean race, focusing on lines, me focusing on leaning in the corners, keeping it really smooth and just going from the start right to the end.

"And yeah, we pulled it off, so it was awesome."

Hodges said winning both events "massively exceeded their expectations".

"We knew that these sort of events, they're very sprint focused which isn't necessarily our thing, but we've got a lot of training to try and combat all that, so we're over the moon."

The pair both agreed their respective backgrounds and experience had only bolstered the partnership.

"[Emma's] so reactive. So sometimes I don't even have to communicate to her," Hodges said.

"She already knows sort of what she needs to be doing, which is amazing. I think I've got it pretty good because I haven't experienced having a lesser experienced rider on the back. So she's all I know, which has been fantastic."

Coach Brendon Cameron said the pair were in a "purple patch".

"They're on top of their game, they're in a good vibe and they're just enjoying the racing. They're going well."

Ellesse Andrews won bronze in the1000m Time Trial final. Photo: Getty Images

Andrews takes bronze

Ellese Andrews bounced back from an underwhelming start to her Commonwealth Games to win bronze.

The Olympic champion finished third in the women's 1km time trial behind Wales' Emma Finucane and Australia's Claudia Marcks, after missing out in both the team and individual sprint events.

Olympic double-medallist Ally Wollaston was edged off the podium in the points race final, finishing fourth, with team-mates Bryony Botha and Emily Shearman further back in eighth and ninth place, respectively.

Mass crash in men’s scratch final

The men's scratch race final involving Kiwi trio Keegan Hornblow, George Jackson, and Marshall Erwood ended in chaos following a mass crash.

The New Zealand contingent, who avoided the crash, finished outside the running for a medal.

Most of the racers involved in the collision returned to their feet, but Malaysian Neu Joe Lau was taken from the track on a stretcher.

As of Sunday morning, New Zealand's medal tally now sits at 27, including eight golds.