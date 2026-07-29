Two Gore Bowling Club members have added another national title to their collection. Sheldon Bagrie-Howley and Thomas Cockerill playing for Invercargill’s Waihopai club, won Bowls New Zealand’s champion of champions men’s fours title in Dunedin at the weekend. The team, which also included Craig Merrilees and Craig Tinker, beat Alexandra 13-9 in the final. Bagrie-Howley said the team made a slow start to the tournament and lost 16-20 to Alexandra in the first game. “We were a bit scratchy in the first game, to be fair, but they played well.” That loss meant the pressure was on to win the remaining games in order to qualify for post section play. It was very satisfying beating Alexandra in the final and “good to have a wee bit of a revenge”. After the initial loss the team settled in their work and had some convincing wins. In the first post section game they beat Waipukurau 17-7 to reach the quarterfinals where they beat Kaitaia Church Road 26-3. The 18-10 semifinal win against Browns Bay was a little closer. “We just got stronger as the tournament went on and our confidence rose a lot more with each game.” The success of the team was due to everyone doing their job. “Tinker, off the front, was outstanding … but everybody pitched in at the right time, so probably that’s the biggest key.” The men knew each other well and had been part of many teams together. Earlier in the year Bagrie-Howley and Merrilees were part of a team that won the national open fours title. “It’s a bit special to have both the national fours and the champion of champion fours in the same year.” He was not aware of any other players who had achieved both.