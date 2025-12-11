A Kaiapoi community Christmas

Photo: Blackwells Department Store

The Kaiapoi Community Christmas Market will return on Saturday, December 13, with a celebration of local spirit, family fun, and festive togetherness.

Blackwells Department Store and The Kaiapoi Club have joined forces to bring this much-loved event back to the community.

The market will take place from 11am to 3pm, transforming the car park areas off Raven Quay into a vibrant hub of activity.

Visitors can look forward to a range of community stalls, food vendors, and craft makers, all highlighting the creativity and talent that Kaiapoi is known for.

The day will feature live music from Tracy Rockhouse, high-energy performances by the Kaiapoi Rock and Roll Club, and an exciting line-up of children’s entertainment from Serendipity Circus, including face painting, balloon twisting, roving stilt walkers, jugglers, and a bouncy castle.

No Christmas market would be complete without Santa, who will be waiting in his grotto to hear children’s festive wishes.

Parents are welcome to take their own photos, making it an affordable and memorable visit for local families.

A highlight of the day will be the draw for The Great Kaiapoi Christmas Shopping Spree, at 2.30pm.

Any purchase made in participating Kaiapoi stores up until December 12 go into the draw and are eligible for prizes donated by participating Kaiapoi retailers and businesses, adding an extra boost of excitement for shoppers and retailers alike.

Paul Inwood, General Manager of the Kaiapoi Club, says the town has been eagerly awaiting the return of an event like this.

‘‘A community market has been missing from our town centre for the last couple of years, and there has been a real desire to bring people together again.

‘‘The support from our community groups, food and craft vendors, and local businesses has been incredible.’’

Local businesses have stepped up in true Kaiapoi fashion, donating generously to the Shopping Spree hamper and supporting the event from the ground up.

Organisers extend heartfelt thanks to Enterprise North Canterbury, Kaiapoi Aluminium Joinery, the Kaiapoi River Queen, Smartgrass, KATS Tyres & Alignment, Harcourts Kaiapoi Four Seasons Realty, and Sutherland Timber, Misco Joinery along with all additional sponsors who have helped bring this community celebration to life.

Their support reflects the strong community spirit Kaiapoi is so proud of.

Shops throughout Kaiapoi will also be open on the day, giving locals every opportunity to find the perfect Christmas gift while enjoying the festive atmosphere.

The Kaiapoi Community Christmas Market promises a day full of connection and celebration, an event truly built by, and for, the community.