Riding down troublemakers in Rangiora

Ken Batchelor and Christine Norton love the freedom cycling offers them in Rangiora. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Members of the Community Patrols of New Zealand Rangiora branch are now riding on the job.

Two people from the Rangiora CPNZ team have decided to ride their bikes instead of walking as they usually do during their daylight hour shifts.

Ken Batchelor, 73, and Christine Norton say the option to cycle on their patrol around Rangiora means they can get a bit fitter and see a bit more of their town at a slower pace than driving in the community patrol vehicle.

‘‘Everybody’s stopping us for a chat. It’s been a very positive experience meeting so many people of all ages as we cycle around Rangiora, and I hope to continue it on for a while longer,’’ Ken says.

He started at CPNZ Rangiora three years ago after moving up from Waimate to settle in Rangiora.

‘‘On my first day here, someone broke a window at my house, so I thought there must be something I could do to stop this from happening to others. I had heard about the CPNZ and decided to join them as a patroller.’’

Photo: Facebook

He says it's nice and gentle work.

‘‘You get a great feeling about it as you are doing something to help others in your community. You aren’t there to arrest people - that's the job for the police. What you are doing is helping them by keeping an eye on what’s happening in your own community.

‘‘You do this from the comfort of the patrol vehicles, you don’t chase down people, it’s all about watching and noting what people are doing.’’

He said people of all ages come up and chat with them, and he is sure his presence is enough to make others take a second thought about what they are planning on doing.

‘‘It’s surprising how many young people come and talk to us out on the streets, most kids we meet are well behaved.’’

Ken says he loves the day patrols through Rangiora’s CBD as it gives him the chance to meet shop owners.

Photo: Rangiora Community Patrol

Christine Norton has been with CPNZ for three years and says the community patrols in Rangiora and Kaiapoi, and the citizen patrol in Pegasus, are all about being a visible deterrence to troublemakers.

‘‘They see us there, driving around, walking the streets and now cycling the wider suburban areas during the day and the night and know we are watching.

‘‘It’s a wonderful community organisation to be involved with, and I joined to give back to my community.’’

She said the patrollers have a good social life and joining the group was a way to get to know more people in the community.

‘‘The patrol is always looking for more members, so if you want to help us out, please contact us."