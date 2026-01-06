Planned solar array, battery farm could power 10,000 homes

An example of a large-scale battery storage system at a solar farm in Bavaria. Photo: Rolls-Royce

Environment Canterbury has received a resource consent application from JDE Forbes & Euston Street Trustees Ltd for a solar array and battery farm on Waipara Flat Road, near Waipara, north of Amberley.

The solar array will take up 76ha, with sheep grazing around the 81,000 solar panels.

The proposed battery farm has received a mixed reaction on social media, with some residents already opposing a proposed solar farm on the same road.

The applicant plans to establish ground-mounted photovoltaic units and associated buildings to operate an energy generation facility, including medium voltage units and a battery energy storage system for the storage of power generated by solar panels.

It would produce enough power for 10,000 households. No decision has been made on whether the consent will be notified, have limited notification or be non-notified.

Meanwhile, a proposed 181ha solar farm, also on Waipara Flat Road, is making its way through the consent process.

ECan granted resource consents to Farm North Solar Farm Ltd in October, while the Hurunui District Council is planning a hearing in May.

A total of 158 submissions have been received, with 125 opposed to the solar farm.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter