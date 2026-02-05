Spate of house burglaries reported in Riccarton area

A recent spate of house burglaries in Riccarton and Upper Riccarton has prompted a warning from police.

The burglaries come as thousands of students return to the area, with the Canterbury University semester set to start later this month.

Detective Sergeant Steph Trengrove said police are warning students and residents in the Christchurch suburbs to take steps to secure their homes, vehicles and belongings.

“Police are already increasing our visibility patrols, particularly focusing on the Riccarton and Upper Riccarton areas.

“We also work closely with local community patrols, who monitor a number of surrounding areas.

“We can’t be everywhere at once, so we’re asking our community to call 111 if they see anything suspicious.

"We would much rather respond to a call that turns out to be nothing than miss the opportunity to prevent a crime.”

Students and other residents can take a number of measures to help prevent being a victim of crime, including:

Securing all doors and windows.

Keeping valuables out of sight such as laptops, tablets and gaming consoles.

Ensuring vehicles are also secured and all valuables removed.

Keeping an eye on your neighbour’s property and reporting anything suspicious.

