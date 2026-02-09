Intersection upgrade draws complaints

The intersection of Maidstone and Waimairi Rds in Ilam. Maidstone Rd is reduced to one lane for west-bound traffic between Ilam and Waimairi Rds. Photo: Geoff Sloan

A busy Christchurch intersection has finally got a multi-million dollar upgrade. But already there are complaints about the number of right turning arrows it has.

The new traffic lights at the Harewood, Breens and Gardiners Rds intersection does not have right-turning arrows when entering the intersection from Breens or Gardiners Rds.

It does have arrows on both sides of Harewood Rd entering the intersection, but the lack of arrows on all entrances to the intersection has attracted a large number of online complaints to the city council and Star News Facebook pages.

The intersection upgrade and a signalised pedestrian crossing at Harewood School has a $5.5 million combined budget.

Said Paul Anthony Mccall on Facebook: "Why don't they put turning arrows at all traffic lights? Surely this would make roads safer? Better money spent than on speed humps.”

Brian O’Neil commented: “Crazy that another set of lights have been installed without right turning arrows, good luck out there people.”

A city council spokesperson responded to the complaints on Facebook.

"If a green right-turn arrow was provided on Gardiners Rd or Breens Rd, this would require an extra signal phase.”

The spokesperson said an additional signal phase would increase the overall wait time at the intersection for all vehicles.

"At many times of the day the traffic volumes on Gardiners Rd and Breens Rd do not warrant the need for a green right-turn arrow, as drivers will be able to find gaps in the oncoming one lane of traffic.”

Christchurch has fewer green arrows compared to other major cities.

City council data from June last year showed out of 288 intersections, 147 had at least one signalised arrow to turn right.

Adding right-turn arrows can also be a significant cost with a city council report last year suggesting upgrades could range in cost from $150,000 to $850,000.

A car turning from Harewood Rd into Gardeners Rd. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The cost depends on how many right arrows are added and how difficult underground recabling is at a particular intersection.

“The new traffic signals and other safety improvements on Harewood Rd will make travelling through the area safer for all road users, including students travelling to and from local schools,” said city council planning and delivery manager Jacob Bradbury.

In addition to the new traffic signals, the work on and around Harewood Rd has included installing a new signalised pedestrian crossing and safety improvements at Harewood School and on Stanleys Rd, widening the pedestrian refuge island at the Wooldridge Rd intersection and a new pedestrian crossing on Waimakariri Rd.

“We know these works have been disruptive for local businesses, schools and residents.

“We want to thank the community for their patience while we’ve made these improvements, particularly during the super week when the intersection was closed,” said Bradbury.

Work in the area will continue until March 6 while the remaining water pipe replacement work is completed. Some traffic management will remain in place.