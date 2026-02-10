Person in critical condition after fall from city library

Christchurch's central city library. Photo: RNZ

A person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a fall at Christchurch's central Tūranga library.

Emergency services were called to the building, on Gloucester St near Cathedral Square, shortly before 11am today.

The New Zealand Herald reports that by about 11.30am the person had been safely removed from a ledge above one of the main entrances by firefighters and taken into an ambulance.

A man working nearby heard a loud scream before the person fell from a top balcony on to the ledge, the Herald reports.

Christchurch City Libraries said “due to an unforeseen incident” Tūranga would be closed for the rest of the day.

“We apologise for the inconvenience.”