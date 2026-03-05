Family of man allegedly abused at St Bede's College want 'financial settlement'

St Bede's College. Photo: Supplied

The family of a former St Bede's College student, who was offered $7000 after he complained of being sexually abused by a teacher on multiple occasions, want an apology from the school and a "very substantial financial settlement".

After the former student, who has since died, initially rejected the $7000 ex gratia payment, the chairman of St Bede's College's Board of Proprietors wrote to him saying they realised he may have been hoping for more.

"But if you were to consult others regarding this you would find that this amount is around what might be expected in New Zealand."

A lawyer acting for the man's family says the complainant was "extremely angry with the whole process, the insulting offers, and the lack of compassion showed by all involved".

The lawyer's firm acts for eight former St Bede's College students in relation to sexual assault allegations involving at least 10 named priests and staff members, as well as sexual assaults from other students "as a result of inadequate staff supervision".

RNZ earlier revealed that former St Bede's College priest Rowan Donoghue had admitted sexually abusing four boys at the school between 1996 and 2000.

RNZ then revealed that another priest, former rector Fr Brian Cummings, was also accused of abuse by three different complainants in 1996, 2014 and 2023. Cummings, who died in 2022, "strenuously denied" the allegations.

The school is now investigating what was known historically and how the matters were addressed. That work is being led by the current board and rector Jon McDowall.

RNZ has obtained a series of documents in relation to a former student who was allegedly sexually abused by a teacher at the school in the 1970s.

The man went to police in 2016. In August 2017 he got a letter from police which said the former staffer had a raft of physical disorders as well as several mental disorders which police believed would prevent him from being competent to stand trial.

Police said there was no physical evidence other than the man's formal statement. That in conjunction with the time delay and the man's mental health meant the complaint had not met the evidential test and there was not a reasonable chance of a successful prosecution.

Police said the complainant was a "credible and believable witness and police believe that his complaint is genuine".

The man took the allegations to St Bede's College in 2017.

In January 2018, the man received a letter from St Bede's College Board of Proprietors chairman Shane O'Brien. The letter referenced a meeting from November at the school.

"You will recall I made it clear we wanted to do the right thing by you and we offered you a $5000 ex gratia payment in the spirit of an offer to support one of our Bedean community."

Former St Bede's College priest Rowan Donoghue. Photo: Nathan McKinnon / RNZ

The man had rejected the offer, and asked for $28,000, the letter said.

"We are not in a position to make such a payment and consider that a payment of that amount would be more appropriately asked of the individual responsible for the abuse."

The offer was later increased to $7000. A letter from O'Brien in April 2018 said they hoped the man would be able to use the money "for the counselling and other things that will help with your healing".

"We do realise that you may have been hoping for more, but if you were to consult others regarding this you would find this amount is around what might be expected in New Zealand. Please be assured we have not made this decision lightly, our real hope is that you can heal and move forward."

In June 2018, the man wrote a letter to O'Brien and others, including the Society of Mary.

"It is with sadness and reluctance that I accept your offer of $7000. I am in dire financial need and lack resources to adequately seek what I believe to be fair and just. In short, I am simply worn out trying to express the devastating effect [the teacher] has had upon my life and the length of time this has taken.

"I have always been honest and straightforward in my approach to St Bedes and the Society of Mary. Where I was hoping for a 'quick and just' settlement I now find many months later my health is suffering further. In some ways I feel abused again but in a different form."

An unsigned draft deed of settlement, dated 2018, said the man was taught by a staffer who invited him to visit him off the college property and "sexually abused him on about seven occasions over a period of several months".

"The college was made aware in 2017 of the allegations of sexual abuse suffered by [the man].

"A committee representing the college heard the complaint. The committee's enquiry found no previous knowledge of the abuse at the time or subsequently. The committee accepted the truth of [the man's] complaint against [the teacher]."

The college offered, without admission of liability on its part, agreed to an ex gratia payment of $7000 and the man would agree not to commence legal proceedings nor seek further compensation or payment from the college.

The complainant did not sign the settlement.

In July 2018, O'Brien emailed the man about the deed of settlement and referred to a meeting that the man had with then rector Justin Boyle, O'Brien and Fr Allan Jones from the Society of Mary.

"We have entered into this process in the utmost good faith with you. We have kept you well informed and agreed to meet with you whenever asked. Our offer to you is a genuine and sincere offer to allow you to move on and assist with the healing process that you are wanting to occur.

"Our offer is being made as a full and final settlement but if you are now looking to engage lawyers and media as you suggest in your email it may not be possible to proceed on this basis."

O'Brien asked that the complainant reconsider his position and "allow us to work with you to resolve this matter in an amicable and positive way".

"As I have stated on previous occasions we are wanting to help you on your road to recovery and healing and see this as an important step for you."

In 2020, the complainant instructed law firm Cooper Legal. Lawyer Sam Benton told RNZ the firm first wrote to St Bede's College and the Society of Mary in January 2023 regarding the man's claim.

"Our client suffered significant negative impacts from the abuse he experienced at St Bede's, and he has never received any compensation or formal recognition of that abuse, despite his attempts to obtain it in 2017 and 2018.

"He advised our firm that the college was aware that he was 'completely broke and in debt at the time', and that the process was carried out in such a way that would have enabled the college to dismiss him as quickly and for as low a cost as possible."

Benton said the man, who died in 2023, was "extremely angry with the whole process, the insulting offers, and the lack of compassion showed by all involved".

Benton said Cooper Legal acted for eight former St Bede's College students who suffered sexual, physical and psychological abuse while attending the school from the 1970s to the mid-2010s. This included sexual assaults from at least 10 named priests and staff members, as well as sexual assaults from other students as a result of inadequate staff supervision.

"For three years, Cooper Legal has sought acknowledgement, accountability, and redress from the college's Boards and Rector, as well as through the Society of Mary, the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch and the Archbishop. Instead, these vulnerable survivors have faced delay, deflection, and policies designed not to provide healing but to avoid responsibility."

Fr Brian Cummings was rector at St Bede's College in Christchurch between 1990 and 2001. Photo: Supplied

He said the complainant's ordeal "exemplifies the profound injustice these survivors continue to endure".

He said the $7000 offer was "so patently inadequate that it left him retraumatised and angry".

Benton supported the Chief Victims Advisor's call for an independent investigation into historical allegations of sexual abuse at the school.

"For many survivors, financial redress is a critical component of accountability. It signals that the institution accepts responsibility and understands that the harm inflicted has caused lifelong consequences to survivors, including massive financial consequences. We call upon the college to commit to putting its money where its 'mouth' is."

The man's sister told RNZ she was "appalled" at the offers made from the school.

"[He] was smart, he really was a clever boy with a wonderful talent for writing. He could have had an amazing life and career … The impact of his experience at St Bede's only supported his feelings of hopelessness, and, in his inability to hold down a job, desperation."

She wants an acknowledgement of the alleged abuse her brother suffered, and an apology.

She also wants a "very substantial financial settlement" to his estate which she would administer on her mum's behalf to an organisation treating victims of historical abuse.

RNZ put a series of questions to the rector of St Bede's College including whether he believed the man's complaint was handled appropriately, why he had not been paid and whether the school would now reconsider this.

In a statement, McDowall said the college does not comment on individual cases, "out of respect for the privacy of those involved".

"What I am committed to is ensuring that any concerns that are raised with the college are addressed through the appropriate channels and in line with our current policy and expectations. My focus is on supporting anyone impacted and on ensuring our current students continue to receive the highest standard of care.

"I want to reiterate that abuse of this, or any kind, is appalling. I invite anyone impacted by this matter, or who has concerns, to contact me directly."

A Society of Mary spokesperson replied: "For privacy reasons we have no comment to make."