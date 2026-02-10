Highlanders player died of natural causes: Coroner

Connor Garden-Bachop died aged 25. Photo: Getty Images

Highlanders and Māori All Blacks player Connor Garden-Bachop died suddenly of natural causes, a coroner has found.

The 25-year-old was found in bed while staying with family in Christchurch on 17 June 2024.

In findings released on Tuesday, coroner Mary-Anne Borrowdale said a post-mortem examination found Garden-Bachop had a mildly dilated heart.

"Death can occur when the heart develops an abnormal heartbeat, then stops," the report said.

Garden-Bachop had suffered "episodic concussion" during his professional rugby career, most recently a month before he died.

Forensic pathologist Dr Leslie Anderson had considered the possibility that Garden-Bachop had a seizure.

"Seizures cannot be observed on post mortem examination. However, Dr Anderson stated that with no seizure history - and an abnormal heart - a seizure as the sole cause of death was less likely," the report said.

Garden-Bachop's death was also referred to the cardiac inherited disease group to assess whether genetic factors caused the "sudden cardiac death".

Coroner Borrowdale said no genetic abnormality or cause was found.

Garden-Bachop made his Highlanders debut in 2021 and played 36 games for the franchise between 2021 and 2024.

The fullback/wing also played provincial rugby for Canterbury and Wellington after attending Wellington's Scots College.

Garden-Bachop also made two appearances for the Māori All Blacks in 2022.

His father Stephen Bachop and uncle Graeme Bachop played for the All Blacks in the 1990s.

His mother Sue Garden-Bachop, who died of cancer in 2009, played for the Black Ferns.

Garden-Bachop's brother Jackson was preparing to line up for a second Super Rugby campaign with Moana Pasifika this season.

In a statement, Jackson said the whānau was pleased the final coroner's report had been completed.

"On behalf of the family we'd like to thank everyone for the continued love and support in relation to Connor," he said.

"We miss Connor every day, and will continue to try and honour and emulate all that he was in the way we live our lives."