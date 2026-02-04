Players show support for Savea in wake of Robertson sacking

By Jonty Dine of RNZ

Senior All Blacks have closed ranks around Ardie Savea after the superstar flanker bore the brunt of public backlash for head coach Scott Robertson's sacking.

Rumours of a Savea-led revolt against Robertson have been rife, but firmly rejected by both players and NZ Rugby.

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor staunchly hit back at the criticism of Savea.

"The way the narrative has been put onto Ards is totally unfair. When someone of his calibre goes away to a different comp, it's easy to point fingers but that's not the case at all. I know for a fact he wants the best for this team and he really respected Razor."

Patrick Tuipulotu said Savea was an easy target.

Scott Robertson and Ardie Savea at a media conference in 2024. Photo: Getty Images

"He's been used as a scapegoat where he's just expressed his views in a review where everyone on the team does. I suppose it's just easy to latch onto him because he is probably the best player in the world at the moment. So yeah, bit disappointing, but people are going to say what they say.

"It won't bother him. He's the type of guy just carry on."

Fellow loose forward Wallace Sititi reiterated that Savea will be unfazed by the speculation.

"He's my brother, so yeah it's a bit disappointing, but the fans are passionate about their footy, but we all know who Ardie is as a person and that's the main thing."

Sititi said putting the politics aside, the reality of the saga is that a man has lost his job.

Patrick Tuipulotu. Photo: Getty Images

"We've got to acknowledge the human factor of it. The jersey demand's the best but I just wish Razor and his family the best."

Having worked closely with Robertson with the Crusaders, Taylor said it was a hard personal pill to swallow.

"It was pretty tough. Came as a bit of a shock. I have got a lot of respect for Ray as a person, as a coach, what he's achieved and for with what's happened I feel for him and his family but I suppose from a high performance point of view, they've made the decision and now it's looking to the future."

Codie Taylor. Photo: World Rugby via Getty Images

Taylor said Robertson was incredibly passionate about the position.

"I know he gave everything, and wanted to give everything for the All Blacks every week and he wanted the best of the players, and for a coach to be like that, I know he was good for the group and there's just some things that probably haven't shaped up the way they should have."

Having reached out to Robertson to offer support, Taylor said the enigmatic Robertson was struggling.

"He's not great as anyone would expect when you get the honour of his job and then it's taken away, and he's feeling it. New Zealand's a small place, so I feel for him, I feel for Jane (his wife), and his kids."

Tuipulotu said there was also a real feeling of indecision amongst the players.

"Especially with the head coach vacancy. I suppose it's the chance for players to step up and keep the group gelled. A lot of unknown and interesting times. Not knowing what's going to happen, that's the uneasy bit.

"However, in this day and age, high performance sport [is] really cut-throat and it just shows how it cut-throat it is. So it just means we have to be on our game a bit more."

The injured Blues lock said senior All Blacks have been sure to stay connected during the fallout.

"After it was announced about Razor, we had a team Zoom to sort of make it clear what happened and what the decision was, and it was important for the playing group to focus on Super Rugby, play well, and then hopefully by the time Super Rugby's done, there's a new coach and something in place for them and for us to come into."

As for whether change was needed?

"Yes and no. I think there's always change for improvement and certainly probably felt there was improvement needed."

Tuipulotu said players have shared their hopes for the new man to take the reins.

"There's a list there, but none of us know who the shortlist is. So I think we're sort of asked what we see in a coach, what we want in a coach personally. So I think that was delivered to a panel."

He said the reaction to the news by the public was just part and parcel for the All Blacks.

"I think we just have some die-hard fans who want to see us do well and that's all part of the game."

Taylor reiterated this notion.

"I think it's sort of expected, right? It's a high performance environment. It's pretty ruthless. A process was played out and this is the outcome of it, It's been done now, we just have to look forward to what's ahead and hopefully we get back on that stage and be dominant."

While a turbulent time for the team, Sititi believes the All Blacks remain a force in world rugby.

"I think we've still got our aura. I'm going to back my brothers and back the black jersey."