'A chapter I’ll treasure for the rest of my life': Crusaders midfielder moving to France

Braydon Ennor made his debut for the Crusaders in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders midfielder Braydon Ennor will move to France at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The nine-test All Black has signed with French side Perpignan, where he’ll join Crusaders teammate Sevu Reece.

“This decision comes with a lot of emotions, I love this place and the people here, but I’m really excited for what’s next,” says Ennor.

He joined the Crusaders Academy in 2015 after moving down from Auckland on a scholarship.

Ennor arrived in Christchurch as an 18‑year‑old, fresh out of school, and spent the next decade establishing himself as one of the club’s most reliable midfielders.

“I’ve done so much growing in this place, and I owe so much to the red and black jersey. I’ll always call this place home.”

Now 28, the 217th Crusader is a key voice and calm presence in the midfield.

His rise began in 2017 when he had a standout season with Canterbury.

In 2018, he made his Crusaders debut and, by 2022, he made his 50th appearance, playing every game that year.

He backed that up again in 2023 by starting all but one game.

Ennor made his All Blacks debut in 2019 and now has nine test caps.

He said he has enjoyed the Crusaders' environment.

“To be able to call this a job and turning up to Rugby Park every week with my mates to go to work, it’s the best thing in the world.

“This is a chapter I’ll treasure for the rest of my life,” says Ennor.

