Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has been holidaying in Queenstown, sharing photos of her time with boyfriend Scooter Braun in the tourist hotspot with her 26 million Instagram followers.

The Euphoria star, 28, has posted a series of snaps and videos showing her on a helicopter ride, claybird shooting, trying her hand at golf and archery, singing at a piano with friends, bungy jumping and canyon swinging.

Sweeney is known for having many active hobbies, including shooting, mixed martial arts and a wide range of outdoor sports.

Sweeney was joined on the trip with her record executive boyfriend Braun and actor Noah Centineo, among other friends.

Photo: Instagram

The group visited many hotspots, including the Shotover River where she rode a Shotover Jet.

Before her South Island adventure, the White Lotus actress was previously spotted holidaying in Australia, where she went rock climbing, diving and visited koalas.

— Allied Media