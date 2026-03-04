Dave Rennie picked for All Blacks top job

Dave Rennie. Photo: Getty Images

Dave Rennie is the new All Blacks coach.

Jamie Joseph will be remaining with the Highlanders and waiting for another shot at the top job.

Jamie Joseph. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Rennie replaces Scott Robertson, who was sacked on January 16.

It was an entirely unkept secret that Highlanders coach Joseph and former Chiefs and Wallabies coach Rennie were the two candidates for the biggest job in the country.

Both have been visited at their coaching headquarters — Joseph in Dunedin, Rennie at his Kobe Steelers club in Japan — by interim NZR chief executive Steve Lancaster and former All Blacks hooker Dane Coles.

The pair had formal in-person interviews in Wellington this week with a panel comprising Lancaster, Coles, NZR chairman David Kirk, All Blacks centurion Keven Mealamu and high-performance expert Don Tricker.

The 62-year-old Rennie, who has been appointed through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup, said in a statement it was a privilege to be given the job.

“Coaching the All Blacks is an incredible honour. I’m extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it.

“I’m really clear on the way I want the All Blacks to play and I look forward to working with the players, management team, and the rugby community. We have a lot of talent here and we will be working extremely hard to make the country proud.”

NZR Chairman David Kirk said he believed the appointment process had been the most thorough the organisation has undertaken for an All Blacks head coach.

“The All Blacks are set for a challenging and exciting two seasons ahead and it’s critical we followed a thorough process to find the right head coach. Dave has a clear direction for the team that gives us confidence the team will be well positioned to perform as we head into the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”

As All Blacks Head Coach, Rennie will honour his commitments with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan until the conclusion of the Japan Rugby League One competition, before returning to New Zealand to prepare the All Blacks for the July home series against France, Italy and Ireland.