New 'high-tech' manufacturing plant opens in Christchurch

Enatel's new plant near Christchurch Airport. Photo: Enatel Christchurch

A Canterbury engineering technology company is positioning itself for future export growth by opening a new manufacturing plant in Christchurch.

Enatel, which makes electric chargers for material handling equipment such as forklifts and airport ground support machines, opened its new plant near Christchurch Airport on Wednesday.

The company has been owned by United States firm, Ideal Industries, since 2018.

Enatel general manager Mike Clifford said the new 8000 sq m facility would bring its nearly 200 staff under one roof for the first time since the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

Photo: Enatel Christchurch

"We export 95% of what we make, and we're the only manufacturer of our kind in Australasia," Clifford said.

Mike Clifford. Photo: Enatel Christchurch

"It gives us plenty of capacity for the next 15-20 years - we built it with that in mind," he said.

"Also, from an engineering perspective, because we do all our design here, we have a facility that is structured and set up for us to continue to develop products into the future."

Enatel's primary export market is the United States, but Clifford said it is also looking to expand further into Europe and has a presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Enatel said the new factory near Christchurch Airport was a vote of confidence from its parent company, Ideal.

"We're one of only a handful of employers doing high-tech engineering like this locally, so we invest heavily in developing our people and keeping talent in New Zealand," Clifford said.

Ideal Industries chief executive Chris Baldwin said Enatel is well-placed to meet growing demand for renewable power with its battery-charging technology.

"This facility is central to our strategy - it's been built with future growth in mind," Baldwin said.