Man charged with killing veterinarian

Dr Jillian Clark. Photo: supplied

A man is facing a murder charge after a veterinarian was found dead at her Otago home last month.

Emergency services were called to Adams Flats Rd in Crichton, in the Clutha District, about 6.10pm on January 23.

Milton vet Dr Jillian Clark was found dead at her rural home.

A man was also found in a critical condition at the property and flown to Dunedin Hospital.

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said a man has been charged with murder following a bedside hearing today.

"We understand this is a distressing event for the small community.

"Police would like to reassure residents that officers are not searching for any other people in relation to the matter."

• More in tomorrow's ODT and ODT Online

- Allied Media