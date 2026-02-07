Questions after ferry grounding in Akaroa Harbour

The wrecked catamaran after the incident. Photo: Environment Canterbury

Questions are being raised over delays in communication to passengers after a tourist ferry ran aground in Akaroa Harbour last weekend.

More than 40 people were rescued from the Black Cat Cruises catamaran, when it ran into difficulty at Nikau Palm Valley Bay.

Passenger Chris Friedman wondered why little information was given to passengers immediately after the catamaran struck the seabed.

"Once the crew knew that there was an issue, when the boat started to lift and smoke was coming into the galley, and water was coming in as well, that's when we put on our life preservers and they did handle it properly," Freidman said.

"Other than being a little shaken and an adrenaline rush, nobody was injured and, thankfully so, everybody was able to safely evacuate."

Friedman said he has been told standard maritime practice was to limit communication until the situation was clear to avoid causing panic.

After the incident, passengers were taken to the main wharf at Akaroa.

The Canterbury Regional Council said the wrecked catamaran has split, with its hulls on the seabed and the superstructure on the beach.

The catamaran was also carrying 2240 litres of marine diesel fuel, and about 120 litres of other oils in sealed containers and engines combined when it ran aground.

Friedman said he received a full refund for last week's trip on Wednesday - which was reasonable.

Meanwhile, Black Cat Cruises announced its tours had resumed normal schedules.