Work to start on cycleway extension

Puari ki Niho-toto South Express Cycleway will be extended west down Waterloo Rd from Barters Rd to Jones Rd. Photo: CCC

Motorists are being warned to expect delays when work on the next section of Christchurch's South Express Cycleway starts next week.

The work to extend the Puari ki Niho-toto South Express Cycleway west down Waterloo Rd from Barters Rd to Jones Rd is due to get under way on February 9.

Christchurch City Council planning and delivery transport manager Jacob Bradbury said road users should expect delays when travelling through the area.

A temporary road closure will be in place on Railway Tce from February 16 to March 13. A detour will be clearly signposted. Local businesses will also remain open.

Two-thirds of the South Express Cycleway are already open, from the city to Kyle Park, creating an uninterrupted 10km route from the central city through Riccarton to Hornby.

The cycleway passes nine schools, providing safe cycle facilities for students, and connects into the Nor’west Arc and Northern Line.

“Once the full cycleway is completed, it will join up with the Selwyn District Council’s cycleway on Jones Road to provide a safe link through to Rolleston,” Christchurch City Council planning and delivery transport manager Jacob Bradbury said.

The city council is coordinating the cycleway construction with several other infrastructure projects in the area, including:

line marking and wayfinding signage within the Waterloo Business Park

line marking and wayfinding signage within Templeton

replacing a water supply pipe on Railway Terrace

replacing the current deep-dish channel on Railway Terrace

resurfacing the Railway Terrace carriageway and northwest footpath.

"We’re combining these projects together to ensure a coordinated approach to work in the area and minimise the overall disruption to residents, businesses and commuters," Bradbury said.

The total package of work is expected to take five months to complete.

"Christchurch is a great city to get around by bike, and our growing network of cycleways helps make it easier and safer. It also helps to ease the pressure on our roads,” Bradbury says.

South Express is one of nine major cycleways that lead into the city centre. The cycleways are mainly separated from the road, unlike cycle lanes. They are designed to provide a safer, pleasant, comfortable and efficient way for people to get around the city by bike.

The final section of the cycleway will pass through the Gilberthorpes Road/Waterloo Road/Parker Street/Moffett Street intersection and include a stretch of Waterloo Road from the western end of Kyle Park to Finsbury Street.

This work is dependent on collaboration with KiwiRail. The city council and KiwiRail are in discussions around the scope and phasing of this work.

