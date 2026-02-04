Extensive search for missing woman

The search for Rowena Walker continues, with police exploring multiple avenues to locate her. Photo: Police

The nationwide search for a Christchurch mum who was last seen in August last year has hit a wall.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jo Carolan said it has been more than three months since concerned family members reported Rowena Walker, 39, missing on October 22, 2025.

The last confirmed sighting of Rowena was from a CCTV image on August 14 on Bassett St in Burwood.

The last confirmed sighting of Rowena was on August 14 on Bassett St in a CCTV image. Photo: Police

Carolan said Rowena has not been in contact with her children, and her family are worried for her safety.

"In our efforts to locate Rowena, we have searched a number of areas in the Waikato, Tasman, and Canterbury districts," Carolan said in a statement.

"At this stage, Rowena has not yet been located."

Rowena Walker was reported missing on October 22, 2025. Photo: Police

Police thanked members of the public who have provided information so far in the investigation.

"Information no matter how small is crucial in our search, and we encourage anyone with information that could assist us to please get in touch."

Anyone with information about Rowena should contact the police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105 or 0800 555 111 and reference file number 251022/9026.

-Allied Media