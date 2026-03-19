Dads team up with former Crusaders for marathon charity drive

More than 100 local dads - including several Crusaders legends - will be lining up for the Christchurch Marathon to help raise $100,000 for a children's charity.

Former first-five Colin Slade convinced his old Crusaders teammates, Kieran Read and Ryan Crotty, to run the marathon and support the Full Bellies charity, which was formed by members of Slade's dawn running club.

The former All Blacks will be lining up with the large group of local dads to support the charity's work feeding local school kids. The dads’ fundraising effort had already secured $48,669 by Thursday.

After stepping away from professional sport, Slade says he was looking for a new purpose and some camaraderie.

Colin Slade. Photo: Supplied

He found both at a Thursday morning running club called The Fendalton Flyers.

The club is made up of dads who meet for a run before sunrise.

"We all train better when we’re with other people," Slade says.

"There’s something about that group connection, that little bit of accountability.

"You say, ‘I’ll be there at 5.30am’ and suddenly you’re getting out of bed because you know someone’s waiting."

What started out as a handful of men in the club has grown to a group of 20 to 30 mates who run the same loop around Hagley Park and pick people up along the way.

Colin Slade at a Highlanders training in 2011. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Now the club has recruited 100 dads to join the more than 8000 runners in this year’s Christchurch Marathon on April 12

“It’s everyday blokes coming together," Slade said.

"We’ve got some guys who run a bit faster and some who hang at the back, and it doesn’t matter.

"We run 3K, stop and regroup, then run another 3K and do it again. No one gets left behind.”

Despite his athletic background, Slade’s does not view the marathon as a competitve pursuit.

Instead, his is on raising money for Full Bellies and its important work with kids in the community.

Formed in 2022, Full Bellies is a Christchurch-based charity on a mission to tackle food insecurity in local schools.

Said Full Bellies founder Kate Pauling: "Raising $100,000 means almost 12,000 lunches will be made and delivered to children who need it.

"This is what community looks like in action, and we are so incredibly grateful.

"Raising $100,000 means almost 12,000 lunches will be made and delivered to children who need it.

"This is what community looks like in action, and we are so incredibly grateful."

"These guys aren't just running the Christchurch Marathon, they’re running for children in our community."

The flat 10.6km looped course around the city lets participants soak in iconic landmarks, old favourites like the Bridge of Remembrance and fresh additions like the One New Zealand Stadium, which features on the route for the first time this year.

The Christchurch Marathon's official charity partner is the Bone Marrow Cancer Trust, which provides accommodation and support at Rānui House and Apartments for patients and families travelling to Christchurch Hospital for bone marrow transplants, cancer treatment and other lifesaving medical care.

Said Christchurch Marathon director Chris Cox: "The Christchurch Marathon brings together a huge range of runners, from elites chasing fast times to groups taking on the challenge for a cause.

"Seeing teams like this group of dads out there adds to the atmosphere and shows how many different reasons people have for lining up on race day."

-Alllied Media