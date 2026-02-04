Israel Dagg's Canterbury home sells for $3.75m

Israel and Daisy Dagg sold their Waimakariri home for over $3.75m. Photo: Kathryn Picton-Warlow Harcourts Holmwood / Facebook

Former All Blacks and Crusaders fullback Israel Dagg and his wife Daisy have sold their Canterbury home for $1.21m above its RV.

The couple listed their 4.3ha property on Island Rd in Clarkville, Waimakariri, after announcing their plans last year to shift to the North Island to be closer to family.

It was sold to a Christchurch couple for more than $3.75m, $1.21m above its RV.

Harcourts listing agent Kathryn Picton-Warlow announced the sale on her social media.

"A truly special property that I had the privilege of marketing has now sold," Picton-Warlow said.

"The campaign generated strong nationwide interest and multiple offers, resulting in an outstanding sale price of over $1,210,000 above RV.

"Thank you to everyone who showed interest, and congratulations to the new owners on securing an exceptional home."

OneRoof.co.nz reported its records show the property has an RV of $2.54m.

Israel and Daisy Dagg. Photo: Instagram

The Daggs bought the property in 2019 for $450,000 and built the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home with a solar-heated pool, OneRoof reported.

Dagg played 89 games for the Crusaders from 2011-2019 and made 25 appearances for the Highlanders between 2009 and 2010.

He made 66 appearances for the All Blacks and scored 26 tries during his international career.

Dagg has been married to Daisy since 2015. They have two children. Their son, Arlo, was born in April 2017, and daughter, Tilly, was born in May 2018.

He announced his retirement from rugby in April 2019 following a long-term knee injury.

Picton-Warlow said the Daggs did "a lovely job" of presenting the property.

"There was a point of difference to it," she told OneRoof.

"It wasn’t just a stock standard sort of home.

"It was a beautifully built property, it was well received by the valuers and the people who did the building reports."

Daisy told Essence Magazine in 2022 she worked with Keane Builders from Amberley to create the home.

Picton-Warlow told OneRoof she received multiple offers for the house from a range of buyers, including upsizers and downsizers.

"They just needed a bit of time just to think and digest over the Christmas period and then decided they really can’t live without it," Picton-Warlow told OneRoof.

"They just want space and scope.

"The convenience factor is huge for a lot of families."

Dagg said the family planned to move to Tauranga to be closer to family.

-Allied Media