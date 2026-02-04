Rockfall closes road

Sumner’s Main Rd has been closed after a rockfall.

Police said reports of the rockfall in Clifton near Shag Rock, Christchurch, started to come in from about 9.45am on Wednesday.

Christchurch City Council has closed Main Rd and diversions were in place.

Firefighters were alerted by a concerned passerby.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the rocks were falling from a cliff near Shag Rock.

"Our crews have gone as a precaution, they haven’t had to do anything other than traffic control. It’s up to the [Christchurch City] council to figure out what’s going on."

A city council spokesperson said crews are assessing the situation.