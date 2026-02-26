Christchurch's new rating values revealed: How much has your suburb risen or fallen?

Photo: File image

Homeowners across Christchurch will soon receive new rating valuations in the mail, with some suburbs experiencing a dip in value and others rising.

Christchurch City Council has released the latest revaluations for properties across the city.

The update, carried out for the council by Quotable Value NZ and audited by the Office of the Valuer General, reflects property market values as of August 1, 2025. The new values replace the previous rating values from August 2022.

The biggest average increases were in Avonhead and Russley (up 5.62% to $858,962), and Banks Peninsula ($755,339 up 5.59%).

Mt Pleasant to Taylors Mistake was up by 4.51% ($1,279,809), Papanui and Elmwood ($960,860 up by 4.51%), and Upper Riccarton and Sockburn ($667,842 up 4.22%).

The suburbs with the largest drops in average rating values were the central city ($1,314,489 down 2.93%), Cashmere and Westmorland ($1,177,797 down -2.48%).

St Albans and Mairehau were down 0.99% ($777,104), Merivale ($1,631,916 down 0.91%), Shirley, Dallington, Avonside and Richmond ($590,529 down 0.70%), Linwood and Charleston ($578,246 down 0.38%), and Beckenham, Addington, Sydenham, Waltham and Opawa ($740,507 down 0.28%).

Average increases in other suburbs: Akaroa ($1,135,245 2.46%), Aranui, Wainoni, Burwood, Avondale ($547,878 2.59%), Belfast, Northwood ($793,383 0.22%), Bryndwr, Wairakei ($759,220 3.18%), Burwood, Parklands ($815,180 0.61%), Casebrook, Bishopdale ($766,426 2.77%), Fendalton ($1,957,619 3.02%), Halswell, $849,319 2.53%), Hoon Hay ($683,541 2.78%), Hornby, Hei Hei, Islington ($727,329 0.77%), Ilam, Burnside ($1,099,317 2.72%), Lyttelton ($817,060 0.24%, Lyttelton bays ($882,189 3.18%), North, Central and South Brighton ($622,958 1.49%), northern and western periphery ($919,363 1.76%), Redwood, Northcote ($762,899 2.88%), Riccarton, Middleton, Somerfield, Spreydon ($726,963 1.57%), southern and hills periphery ($1,048,261 2.37%), St Martins, Aynsley, Huntsbury, Hillsborough ($958,236 1.40%), Woolston, Bexley, Ferrymead, Bromley ($586,413 0.61%).

The overall increase for the city was 3.4% and, on average, residential property values have risen slightly by 1.8%.

Properties that pay the business rate have generally increased by more than residential properties (9.8% on average).

Properties that pay the lower remote rural rate have seen their value dip slightly by an average of 0.3%.

Property owners can look up their new value at ccc.govt.nz/rates.

"The new valuations don’t change the total rates the Council collects, but they do affect how the total rates collected are allocated between properties across the city and district,” says city council chief financial officer Bede Carran.

"The easiest way to think about it is this – if you own 1% of Christchurch, you should expect to pay about 1% of the rates."

Property owners will receive letters from March 5 about their new valuations, including instructions on how to lodge an objection with QV if they think the new valuation is inaccurate.

"QV bases them on the market value at a certain point in time – in this case, 1 August 2025," Carran says.

"If you feel your valuation is not accurate and want to object, you can do so by 10 April 2026, and QV will consider the individual factors that apply to your property and potentially recommend a different value."

To make an objection to your revaluation:

Go online to ratingvalues.co.nz

Pick up an objection form from your nearest QV office, the council's civic offices, a council library or a service centre.

Phone QV on 0800 787 284 and request a form to be sent out.

Email objectionsupport@qv.co.nz with the details of your objection.·

Christchurch house price movement from August 2022 to August 2025

The average residential values and changes by area:

Suburb group Average 2025 capital value Average change in capital value Akaroa $ 1,135,245 2.46% Aranui, Wainoni, Burwood, Avondale $ 547,878 2.59% Avonhead, Russley $ 858,962 5.62% Beckenham, Addington, Sydenham, Waltham, Opawa $ 740,507 -0.28% Belfast, Northwood $ 793,383 0.22% Bryndwr, Wairakei $ 759,220 3.18% Burwood, Parklands $ 815,180 0.61% Casebrook, Bishopdale $766,426 2.77% Cashmere, Westmorland $ 1,177,797 -2.48% Central City $1,314,489 -2.93% Fendalton $ 1,957,619 3.02% Halswell $ 849,319 2.53% Hoon Hay $683,541 2.78% Hornby, Hei Hei, Islington $727,329 0.77% Ilam, Burnside $1,099,317 2.72% Linwood, Charleston $578,246 -0.38% Lyttelton $817,060 0.24% Lyttelton Bays $882,189 3.18% Merivale $1,631,916 -0.91% Mount Pleasant to Taylors Mistake $1,279,809 4.51% New Brighton (North, South and Central) $622,958 1.49% Northern and Western Periphery $919,363 1.76% Papanui, Elmwood $960,860 4.51% Banks Peninsula $755,339 5.59% Redwood, Northcote $762,899 2.88% Riccarton, Middleton $780,178 0.86% Shirley, Dallington, Avonside, Richmond $590,529 -0.70% Somerfield, Spreydon $726,963 1.57% Southern and Hills Periphery $1,048,261 2.37% St Albans, Mairehau $777,104 -0.99% Saint Martins, Aynsley, Huntsbury, Hillsborough $958,236 1.40% Upper Riccarton, Sockburn $667,842 4.22% Woolston, Bexley, Ferrymead, Bromley $586,413 0.61% Overall $861,197 1.87%



-Allied Media