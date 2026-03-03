Fly direct from Chch to Perth

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The new direct service to Perth by Jetstar on its fleet of Airbus A321LRs will operate seasonally on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through to March next year.
The seven-hour flight will be a boon for passengers travelling to Perth or wanting to visit Western Australia’s beaches, food and wine attractions or nearby Fremantle and Rottnest Island.
The Perth stop also connects passengers to Qantas group flights to Bali, London, Paris, Johannesburg, Delhi and Rome.
Christchurch Airport’s transtasman services are in a growth phase with the addition of new Cairns and Adelaide services and increased flight frequencies to Melbourne. Perth will add to existing direct links to Sydney, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.
He said the new flights would give South Islanders more travel choice and strengthen ties with the Australian market.
“Growing these connections supports tourism, business and trade, and ensures Christchurch remains a strong, competitive gateway for the South Island,” he said in a statement.
Jetstar chief executive Stephanie Tully said the airline was committed to its promise of making travel accessible for all Kiwis.
Western Australia Minister for Tourism Reece Whitby said the important milestone would strengthen the connection to New Zealand, one of the state’s most valuable international visitor markets, and support the local tourism industry.