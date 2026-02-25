Crash causes delays on Christchurch Northern Motorway

Traffic was banked up along the Kaiapoi River Bridge on Wednesday. Photo: NZTA

A crash on the Christchurch Northern Motorway has caused major traffic congestion for motorists this morning.

People travelling on State Highway 1 near Kaiapoi were warned to expect delays after the crash and another separate incident on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services first received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Christchurch Northern Motorway in Kaiapoi.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

Then on the northbound side of the motorway, a person stopped their vehicle and was taken to hospital to be assessed, a police spokesperson said.

Police attended both incidents.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned people to expect delays as the lanes were blocked in both directions for a time. They were cleared by about 7.50am.

-Allied Media