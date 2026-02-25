Crash causes delays on Christchurch Northern Motorway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
People travelling on State Highway 1 near Kaiapoi were warned to expect delays after the crash and another separate incident on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services first received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Christchurch Northern Motorway in Kaiapoi.
There were no reported injuries, police said.
Then on the northbound side of the motorway, a person stopped their vehicle and was taken to hospital to be assessed, a police spokesperson said.
Police attended both incidents.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warned people to expect delays as the lanes were blocked in both directions for a time. They were cleared by about 7.50am.
-Allied Media