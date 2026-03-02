Christchurch detective dies with rare cancer, days after wedding

Sophie Moore underwent extensive treatment for a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. Photo: Givealittle

A Christchurch detective, who was raised in Gore, has died from a rare form of blood cancer, just days after marrying her "soulmate".

Detective Constable Sophie Moore, 29, died on Thursday, February 26, less than three years after she was diagnosed.

Sophie's mother, Monica Moore, said in a post on social media her daughter chose to marry her partner and fellow police officer, Koryn, in the days before her death.

"It was the most beautiful rip your heart out ceremony we’ve had the privilege to be part of," Monica wrote.

"Her greatest strength wasn’t just her courage – it was her heart.

"Sophie fought this illness with the same tenacity she brought to her work.

"She had a deep empathy for ‘her clients’ but firm boundaries – Sophie was not to be messed with.

"She was a deeply caring, super kind soul who dedicated her life to others.

"She was also hilarious, disciplined, a great cook, told the best stories, smart, insightful, stunningly beautiful without trying and just so so loved."

Sophie was first diagnosed with peripheral T-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2023 and underwent 10 rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants to treat the rare, aggressive blood cancer.

Sophie Moore receiving a commendation for bravery. Photo: Supplied

Despite the extensive treatment, the cancer relapsed in August 2024.

This led to the discovery of a CAR-T cell therapy, offered at the National University Hospital of Singapore, that had been shown to put other blood cancer sufferers into remission — but the cost was quoted at $800,000 for the treatment and recovery process.

After numerous fundraising efforts, including a concert and movie fundraiser in Gore and a Givealittle page, Sophie and Koryn made their way to Singapore for four months of treatment.

By September last year, the cancer was in remission and Sophie and Koryn were back in New Zealand.

But the good news did not last.

By February this year, Sophie was sick again.

"Koryn had found the Singapore treatment that got Sophie into remission and more recently difficult to access meds from overseas," Monica said.

"The speed at which [Koryn] got anything sorted for Sophie was testament to who she is and their love.

"Koryn is Sophie’s soul mate and her love and strength is incredible.

"We are so proud of the woman [Sophie] was and the lives she touched.

"She is our hero, forever and always.

"Loving you changed our lives; it should come as no surprise that losing you has done the same."

Sophie Moore's funeral will be held this Sunday in Christchurch.

