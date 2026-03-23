ECan issues abatement notice over ocean sewage discharge

Photo: CCC

Christchurch City Council has received a please explain notice over sewage being discharged into the ocean around Banks Peninsula.

Environment Canterbury issued the abatement notice on Friday following a recent series of unconsented sewage discharges into Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour and Akaroa Harbour.

Christchurch City Council has until 1 June to provide the regional council with a comprehensive management plan showing how it will manage the problem.

ECan director of operations Brett Aldridge said it was the first step in preventing the issue in future.

"Whakaraupō Lyttelton Harbour and Akaroa Harbour have immense cultural and ecological value for Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu and the wider community," Aldridge said.

"These marine environments are home to numerous native species and are also highly valued by recreational users.

"This abatement notice makes it clear we want assurance that critical wastewater infrastructure is being managed appropriately around Whakaraupō and Akaroa Harbours.

"We know these discharges have been distressing for the community and for our treaty partners who are rightfully concerned about the impacts to water quality, kai moana and the ability to swim safely along our coastline.

"It's our responsibility to ensure CCC is operating its wastewater systems to the standard set out in its resource consent, including making improvements to the network to prevent further breaches in the future."

It followed an abatement notice being issued to the Christchurch City Council last month for the putrid stench coming from Bromley's damaged sewage treatment plant.

The plant was damaged by fire in 2021 and has since regularly caused a strong sewage smell to waft across eastern parts of the city.

The smell has been markedly worse in eastern and central Christchurch since the start of the year.

At the time of issuing that notice, the regional council said it had received more than 4500 complaints during the past month describing a "putrid, sewage-like smell".

In response Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger suggested pumping partially-treated and chlorinated sewage into Pesasus Bay to take pressure off the plant.

That plan was met with concern and outrage from some.