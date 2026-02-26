Person dies after gang members clash in Northcote

Police were called to a property in Hoani St, Northcote, earlier this month. Photo: RNZ

One person has died following a serious incident involving gang members at a Christchurch property, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to an address in Hoani St, in the suburb of Northcote, about 9.30pm on February 18 where four people were injured, one critically.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, of Christchurch, said in a statement tonight that one person had died in hospital.

"Our thoughts are with their family, who are no doubt devastated. We will continue to provide them with support at this difficult time."

The incident was a robbery involving rival gangs Black Power and the Mongrel Mob and shots may have been fired, RNZ has previously reported.

Det Insp Reeves confirmed that people involved were associated with two gangs.

"However, our investigation to date indicates this was not a gang-motivated attack. This appears to be an isolated incident between specific individuals."

She warned that any form of retaliation would not be tolerated.

"Anyone considering taking matters into their own hands should expect an immediate and firm response."

There was nothing to suggest an ongoing risk to the wider public, she said.

"Our teams are maintaining a visible presence and continue to work closely with specialist units, intelligence staff, and community partners to ensure your safety."

Three men, aged 19, 31 and 40, have been arrested and charged with aggravated wounding and aggravated robbery.

Further charges would now be considered against them, Det Insp Reeves said.

The trio have been remanded in custody and were next to appear in the Christchurch District Court on March 17.

- Allied Media