Public service planned to mark quake anniversary

The Oi Manawa Canterbury National Earthquake Memorial. Photo: CCC

A public memorial service will be held in Christchurch this month to mark the 15th anniversary of the February 22, 2011, earthquake.

The ceremony will take place at Oi Manawa Canterbury National Earthquake Memorial on the banks of the Ōtākaro Avon River at the corner of Cambridge Tce and Montreal St on Sunday, February 22.

There will be a minute's silence from 12.51pm.

The names of the 185 people who lost their lives in the quake will be read aloud. The HMNZS Canterbury bell will be tolled for each name.

Photo: File image

Christchurch City Council manager office of the mayor and civic services, Duncan Sandeman, said deputy mayor Victoria Henstock will lay a wreath at the Memorial Wall on behalf of the people of Christchurch.

"The wider community will be invited to lay floral tributes after the ceremony concludes around 1.15pm," Sandeman said.

"We welcome all members of the community who wish to attend to join and reflect on the impact the destructive earthquakes had on our district and remember those lives that were lost."

The memorial was developed in consultation with the people affected by the quake, including the bereaved families, people who were injured, and first responders. It was unveiled on the sixth anniversary of the quakes.

-Allied Media