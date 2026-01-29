Winton CCTV saga ends after two years

CCTV has been a contentious topic in Winton, but new cameras are on the way. Photo: Matthew Rosenberg/ LDR

A small Southland town has been granted extra funding for CCTV cameras, two years after an overhaul was initially dropped.

Southland district councillors yesterday voted to release up to $27,000 in additional funding, excluding GST, so Winton could get two new cameras.

The boost means a total of six cameras will now be installed in Winton to the tune of $91,400, excluding GST.

It marks the end of a saga which began in December 2023 when the Ōreti Community Board controversially dropped CCTV upgrades from its long-term plan, despite a community survey later showing there was strong community support.

Police, members of the public, Winton Promotions Group and Winton Business Association all approached the board indicating a preference for CCTV in Winton, a council report showed.

CCTV remained a hot topic in 2024, as the board rejected upgrades once again before requesting further information around privacy, cost and how cameras would mitigate issues.

Councillor Philip Dobson was the board's deputy chair during that time and supported the upgrades.

Yesterday he said he was “looking forward to seeing this one put to bed at last”.

Dobson wanted the tenderer to have a plan for scheduled maintenance instead of reactive maintenance.

The two new cameras are set to be installed at Night ‘n Day and Mitre 10 and will join four replacements in the town.

The funding top-up follows a council decision in April 2025 to approve $65,000, excluding GST, for up to six cameras.

A council staff member explained at the meeting that the community board went out to market with a tender made up of three portions.

The tenders came back over budget, so the community board agreed to pay for the first two stages and seek unbudgeted expenditure for the third portion.

The make-up of the Ōreti Community Board has completely changed following the 2025 election, bar Jamie Winsloe, who entered in the 2024 by-election.

