Where to find the best dish in North Canterbury

Hannah and Dylan from D.O.T.I Eatery & Bar with some of their team members. Photo: Made North Canterbury

The D.O.T.I Eatery & Bar in Amberley is celebrating after its dish came out on top in The North Course.

Topping the most rated list in the Enterprise North Canterbury inspired food promotion reflected the restaurant’s popularity and its commitment to local produce.

Their dish was duck breast with asparagus, cauliflower, bacon, orange, goat’s cheese, and hazelnut praline.

It featured local ingredients from Canter Valley Ltd, Harris Farms, Little Farm Goat Dairy, Loburn Grove, Fernside Microfarm and was paired perfectly with a glass of rosé from House Of Ball.

Owner Hannah Williamson says The North Course was a great opportunity to showcase local suppliers and get ‘‘our customers excited about what North Canterbury has to offer’’.

The event gave the D.O.T.I team something different to focus on for the month, and ‘‘the excitement of a competition really boosts team morale’’.

Hannah highlighted the importance of using local ingredients, not just for The North Course but all year-round.

‘‘We are so lucky with what we have right on our doorstep - why wouldn’t you make the most of it!” Reflecting on the recognition for their top-rated dish,’’ she said.

‘‘We were super proud of this dish and our customers loved it, so it’s really cool to receive this recognition.’’

North Canterbury cafes and restaurants showcased the region’s incredible food and drink in the fourth annual event, which wrapped up in November, with locals tasting, rating, and celebrating dishes throughout the month.

Eighteen establishments across Waimakariri and Hurunui participated, serving up exclusive creations paired with North Canterbury wines, beers, and coffee.

The event encouraged diners to support local businesses and highlighted the producers behind the ingredients.

The top six most-rated dishes in The North Course 2025 were:

Image: Made North Canterbury

The competition was close, reflecting the high standard of dishes across all participating establishments.

Many of the dishes featured products from Made North Canterbury producers, strengthening connections between cafes, restaurants, and local suppliers.

‘‘This event is about more than just creating amazing dishes,’’ says Kelly Lynch, marketing specialist at Enterprise North Canterbury and Made North Canterbury.

‘‘It builds awareness of local produce, fosters relationships between eateries and producers, and gives diners a reason to explore the region’s incredible food and drink offerings.’’

The North Canterbury Getaway prize this year included a night’s stay at Ridgeway Venture’s Sky House in Cheviot, a complimentary round of disc golf, a double pass to Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa, and two tickets to the 2026 North Canterbury Wine & Food Festival. Congratulations to the winner - Jeanette Banks.