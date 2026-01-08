Keep the kids entertained with a reading adventure

The Waimakariri Libraries’ summer reading challenge has been given an adventure twist with a new name - Quest for the Quill.

The challenge aims to halt the ‘‘summer slide’’ when children’s reading levels drop.

Library staff hope the adventure initiative will provide a popular incentive for young readers to keep reading during the school holidays

‘‘The idea is that a wise wizard needs help recovering a magical quill that has been stolen by a villain called The Dreaditor,’’ Twyla Pearce, the libraries’ customer services assistant, says.

To do the quest, children complete six reading challenges.

These are tasks like reading a book from a certain genre, trying a new author, or cooking a favourite meal.

Every quest the children complete moves them closer to defeating The Dreaditor and recovering the quill.

‘‘They can track their progress in the challenge booklet, with the aim of it feeling like a fun adventure that makes reading exciting and gives them a sense of achievement,’’ Twyla says.

Each reader can choose from five different heroes to do the quest or design their own unique character. Each hero has different challenges/pathways through the quest.

Participants in the Quest for the Quill can also check the libraries’ website weekly for a new video from Professor Prose that shows how they helped their characters.

Once their challenges are completed, readers will be invited to the last adventure at the Quest for the Quill Finale in the Rangiora Library on January 30 at 5pm to defeat the Dreaditor, and recover the Quill once and for all.