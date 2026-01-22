Lotto: Otago ticket scoops $5.3m, Kaiapoi player wins $333k

Photo: ODT files

An Otago Lotto player is $5.3 million richer after winning Powerball first division in last night's draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto, Lotto said in a statement.

The prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

The win came a week after a lucky player from Manawatū-Whanganui won $10.2 million.

Two other Lotto players also won $333,333 each after sharing Lotto First Division in the same draw. Those winning tickets were sold at New World Kaiapoi and Pak’nSave Porirua.

- Allied Media