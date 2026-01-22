From $0 to $35,000: Mayors declare campaign expenses

Dan Gordon. Photo: Waimakariri District Council

Ever wondered how much it costs to run for the job of mayor in North Canterbury?

According to election expense returns filed by local mayoral candidates in the October 2025 elections, it can cost from absolutely nothing up to $35,000, depending on where you live.

Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle has declared a zero budget.

In contrast, Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon declared campaign expenses totalling $34,945.81, while Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger spent $68,015.

All three North Canterbury mayors were re-elected for a third term — Hurunui Mayor Marie Black being returned unopposed — while Mr Mauger won a second term.

Under the Local Electoral Act 2001, candidates have spending limits based on population.

The spending limits were $3500 in Kaikōura, $14,000 in Hurunui, $40,000 in Waimakariri and $70,000 in Christchurch.

Donations in excess of $1500 also needed to be declared.

While Mr Mackle had a zero budget for his 942 vote majority, his opponents John Diver spent $1117.80 and Dave Anderson spent $916.50.

None of the Kaikōura mayoral candidates declared any donations.

Mr Mackle said he ran a low key campaign where he reused his old billboards.

‘‘I went to the candidate meetings and I figured ‘they know me and if they want me they will vote for me’.

‘‘I’m always out in the community — I don’t really do the office. You get to understand your community better if you are in amongst them.’’

But he acknowledged this strategy might not work in a larger population area.

Kaikōura had the highest percentage turnout in the country, with more than 60% of votes returned.

‘‘I guess when things get bigger, people feel less heard. It’s human nature,’’ Mr Mackle said.

Mr Gordon defeated his rival Paul Williams by 10,634 votes.

He declared total donations of $15,476.15, including in-kind donations (the use of a car, timber and fittings for billboards and campaign resources provided at no cost), opting to declare all of his individual donations — even those under $1500.

Mr Williams stood as part of team of six candidates, known as Standing Together for Waimakariri, which collectively declared expenses of $34,640.37.

The Standing Together for Waimakariri candidates declared $19,789.98 in donations, which were all under $1500, so were not declared.

The donations were apportioned across the six candidates, with each candidate also making individual contributions to the campaign.

Only one of the team of six candidates was successful. Tim Bartle was elected to the council from the Kaiapoi-Woodend ward.

Mr Mauger won by 19,604 votes over his closest rival Sara Templeton.

He declared $116,000 in donations.

Ms Templeton spent $67,927.52 and declared donations of $29,463.

