From $37.9m to $65.6m: Cost blowout for new road

The proposed route for the Rangiora eastern link road project. Image: Waimakariri District Council

The cost of a long-awaited North Canterbury road has almost doubled, meaning ratepayers face footing a bigger bill.

First mooted in 2001, the proposed Rangiora eastern link road aims to ease congestion in the rapidly growing area.

Waimakariri District Council previously consulted on the project with a projected cost of $37.9 million in the 2024/34 Long Term Plan.

However, the council will now seek feedback on whether to proceed with the proposed Rangiora eastern link road, at a new cost of $65.6m, as part of the annual plan.

Ratepayers would pay $35 a year per property over a 20-year period, which works out at less than 70 cents a week per property.

The council will also ask Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for funding of $26m, while the development contribution (fees charged to developers for new infrastructure) has been set at $22.6m.

That leaves the council to contribute $17m, which would be loan funded.

Mayor Dan Gordon said the larger $65m estimate reflects the costs of construction.

‘‘If you look at the Christchurch Northern Corridor, it cost about $350m, whereas the Woodend Bypass is expected to cost $1 billion.

‘‘The longer we leave it, the more the cost will grow.’’

The project has been endorsed as ‘‘priority one’’ by the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga.

Once complete, the Rangiora eastern link road would ease congestion on Southbrook Road, which has 26,000 vehicle movements a day and growing.

The new road would link Southbrook with the new Bellgrove sub-division in east Rangiora.

It would divert traffic at the ‘S-bend’ on Lineside Road and pass to the west of the council’s waste treatment ponds, cut through council-owned land and the Spark family dairy farm, before connecting with Spark Lane.

From Spark Lane, it will continue up McPhail Road and Bellgrove Boulevard to Coldstream Road.

‘‘Locals know how important it is to invest in the Rangiora eastern link and upgrades to our current roading infrastructure, and it’s great to also have this recognised by the Infrastructure Commission,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘This is critical infrastructure. We want to get on with this and we want to hear from our community.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.