Bylaw could address homeless issues

A North Canterbury council is hoping to find a community-led solution to homelessness in its district.

The Waimakariri District Council says there is no single solution to the growing number of reported cases of homelessness or sleeping rough.

The council plans to bring together representatives from multiple agencies next month to consider options to respond to a growing need.

The meeting is in response to Mayor Dan Gordon calling on staff to look into a bylaw to address the district’s growing issues around homelessness.

‘‘Homelessness is a complex issue and there is no one agency who provide a single solution,’’ the council’s strategy, engagement and economic development general manager Simon Hart said.

‘‘A compliance or regulatory response like a bylaw may be an eventual outcome, but this process is the best starting point in finding solutions that help those most in need sooner.

‘‘We want to ensure that homeless people aren’t just rotating around the district, perpetuating the issue, but instead are getting the support they need.’’

The council’s community team has been working with Social Services Waimakariri and the Salvation Army.

Council staff have also reached out to the faith sector, Housing First, the Ministry of Social Development, the City Mission, community housing providers, the Hillmorton Crisis Mental Health team in Christchurch, Odyssey House, the police and other agencies.

‘‘Ahead of the meeting we are surveying them to get a fuller understanding about the extent of the issue in Waimakariri,’’ Mr Hart said.

The council has invited representatives from The People's Project, a community-led initiative in Tauranga and Hamilton which provides a referral pathway ‘‘to help solve instances of homelessness that has been successful’’.

‘‘The aim of this meeting is to establish a pathway to triage reported local cases of homelessness / rough sleeping,’’ Mr Hart said.

‘‘We want to establish a local model like The People’s Project, with an aim that we collectively provide the right support for each individual.’’

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.